Yes (Anderson Rabin Wakeman) Manager Challenges ‘The Other Yes Band’ to ‘Identify...

The manager for Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman, has issued a challenge to Yes to publicize the fact that the current incarnation has no original members.

Continue reading…

…read more

Read more here:: Yes (Anderson Rabin Wakeman) Manager Challenges ‘The Other Yes Band’ to ‘Identify Their Key Members’