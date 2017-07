Why Donald Trump’s Newest White House Hire Has Everybody Googling Queen’s ‘Bohemian...

The appointment of Anthony Scaramucci has resulted in a flood of “scaramouch” searches and “Bohemian Rhapsody”-based wordplay.

Continue reading…

…read more

Read more here:: Why Donald Trump’s Newest White House Hire Has Everybody Googling Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’