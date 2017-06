Styx, Michael McDonald and More Announced for 2018 Rock and Romance Cruise

The ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise is set to sail the mellow seas with a 2018 lineup that’s scheduled to include appearances from Styx, Michael McDonald and more of the era’s most successful artists.

Continue reading…

…read more

Read more here:: Styx, Michael McDonald and More Announced for 2018 Rock and Romance Cruise