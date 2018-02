‘School of Rock’ Star Tony Cavalero Lined Up to Play Ozzy Osbourne...

‘School of Rock’ star Tony Cavalero is now in discussions about appearing in the Motley Crue biopic ‘The Dirt’ as Ozzy Osbourne.

Continue reading…

…read more

Read more here:: ‘School of Rock’ Star Tony Cavalero Lined Up to Play Ozzy Osbourne in ‘The Dirt’ Movie