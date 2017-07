Rush’s ‘Tom Sawyer’ Dazzles in Steven Spielberg’s New ‘Ready Player One’ Trailer

Rush’s “Tom Sawyer” kicks major butt in a virtual-reality dominated future in the new trailer for Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film ‘Ready Player One.’

