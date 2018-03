Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde Help Man Whose CDs Were Stolen

A pizza delivery man shared a story about how Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde helped him out after his car, which contained his entire music collection, was stolen last year.

Continue reading…

…read more

Read more here:: Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde Help Man Whose CDs Were Stolen