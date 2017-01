New Documentary ‘Arena: Alone With Chrissie Hynde’ Schedules Premiere

Chrissie Hynde fans are offered a glimpse into the Pretenders founder’s backstage life through a new documentary, Arena: Alone with Chrissie Hynde, set to premiere in February.

Continue reading…

…read more

Read more here:: New Documentary ‘Arena: Alone With Chrissie Hynde’ Schedules Premiere