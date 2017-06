Lou Gramm Shares Details of What Will Happen If He Appears at...

It’s not 100 percent official yet, but Lou Gramm says he’s talked “at length” with former bandmate Mick Jones about reuniting with Foreigner for multiple dates on the band’s 40th anniversary tour.

Continue reading…

…read more

Read more here:: Lou Gramm Shares Details of What Will Happen If He Appears at Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Dates