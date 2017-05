Lindsey Buckingham Says Fleetwood Mac Had Doubts Over New Buckingham-McVie Album

Lindsey Buckingham has revealed that the members of Fleetwood Mac had doubts over their contributions to the new duets album he wrote with Christine McVie.

