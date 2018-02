Led Zeppelin to Issue Unreleased Mixes of ‘Rock and Roll’ and ‘Friends’...

Led Zeppelin will release a limited-edition 7″ yellow vinyl single featuring previously unreleased mixes of “Rock and Roll” and “Friends” for this year’s Record Store Day.

Continue reading…

…read more

Read more here:: Led Zeppelin to Issue Unreleased Mixes of ‘Rock and Roll’ and ‘Friends’ for Record Store Day