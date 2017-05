How Quiet Riot Tried to Sabotage Their ‘Cum On Feel the Noize’...

Frankie Banali has revealed the lengths Quiet Riot went to in the hope of sabotaging their cover of the Slade song “Cum On Feel the Noize.”

Continue reading…

…read more

Read more here:: How Quiet Riot Tried to Sabotage Their ‘Cum On Feel the Noize’ Cover