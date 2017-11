How Bruce and Bob Kulick Teamed Up for Their First-Ever Kiss-Themed Concert

In what he calls “a gig I’ll never forget,” former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick recently teamed up with his brother Bob Kulick for a first-ever concert celebrating their contributions to the group’s history.

Continue reading…

…read more

Read more here:: How Bruce and Bob Kulick Teamed Up for Their First-Ever Kiss-Themed Concert