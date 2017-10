Heartbreaker Benmont Tench to Perform First Solo Show Since Tom Petty’s Death

Heartbreaker Benmont Tench plans to continue playing, “more, louder, quieter, faster, slower, sad, joyous, angry, celebratory, lovingly” as he grieves.

Continue reading…

…read more

Read more here:: Heartbreaker Benmont Tench to Perform First Solo Show Since Tom Petty’s Death