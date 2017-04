Hear Todd Rundgren’s New ‘This Is Not a Drill’ Featuring Joe Satriani

Todd Rundgren has released a new song, “This Is Not a Drill” featuring Joe Satriani, from his upcoming album White Knight.

TeamRock.com premiered the track from the new LP, which arrives on May 12…

Continue reading…

…read more

Read more here:: Hear Todd Rundgren’s New ‘This Is Not a Drill’ Featuring Joe Satriani