Hear the New Version of ‘Gypsy’ Stevie Nicks Recorded for Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming Gypsy series, starring Naomi Watts as a therapist on the verge of personal and professional disaster, was strongly inspired by Fleetwood Mac’s 1982 hit “Gypsy.”

Continue reading…

…read more

Read more here:: Hear the New Version of ‘Gypsy’ Stevie Nicks Recorded for Netflix