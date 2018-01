Hear Scorpions’ ‘Rock You Like a Hurricane’ in New ‘Hurricane Heist’ Trailer

If you’ve made a movie called ‘The Hurricane Heist,’ what other classic rock song would you want to use for the trailer than Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane”?

Continue reading…

…read more

Read more here:: Hear Scorpions’ ‘Rock You Like a Hurricane’ in New ‘Hurricane Heist’ Trailer