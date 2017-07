Elton John is far from the first artist anyone would think of while listening to Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Appetite for Destruction,’ but his classic early hit “Your Song” played a key role in one of its songs.

Continue reading…

…read more

Read more here:: Guns N’ Roses Find Warped Inspiration From Elton John on ‘My Michelle’: The Story Behind Every ‘Appetite for Destruction’ Song