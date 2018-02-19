On February 16 at about 5:13 pm, Kerrville Police officers responded to a shots

fired that had just occurred at the intersection of Jefferson and Westminster.

Two subjects involved were seen leaving the area, one on foot and the other on a bicycle.

Surveillance photos were obtained just prior to the shooting.

The Kerrville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects. If

anyone has any information on this investigation, or knows the identity and location of the suspects,

they are requested to call Kerr County Crime Stoppers (830) 896-8477 (TIPS).