By now most folks have heard that my former radio partner and friend, Steve Alex has passed away. We were on the air together for 10 years. We launched at KRVL then syndicated the Steve & Harley Show statewide. The show ended in 2006 but, people have never stopped asking me about Steve. We had a falling-out and didn’t speak for a while but, a few years ago all was forgiven.

Steve was exasperating and ingratiating in turn. He had a mercurial temper but, was generous toward those in need. He had an infectious laugh, a cocky swagger, and a razor sharp mind. He was the guy you could call in the middle of the night who would come to your rescue. He’s done it for me and many. He taught me a lot about marketing and the “art of the deal”. The most fun I’ve ever had in this crazy business was with Steve Alex.