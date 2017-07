Rev on the Road: Win Free Chick-fil-A and Schlitterbahn Tickets!

Tuesday 11am-12noon: Rev-FM on the road for a live broadcast from Chick-fil-A in Kerrville.

Freebies: Register to win free Schlitterbahn tickets. Drawing @11:50am Tuesday.

More Freebies: Dress like a cow and get a free chicken sandwich! (You don’t have to be in costume- just think Holstein color scheme and be creative.)