Rev-FM on the Road- For the Children!

Rev on the Road with The Sunrise Lions Club Coat & Mitten Collection: Saturday 10-11am @Gibson’s Discount Center. Please bring gloves, mittens, stocking caps, & coats.

Rev on the Road with The Blue Santa Toy Drive Monday Noon-1pm @Carmine’s Italian. Monday 2-3pm Central Automotive. Wednesday Noon-1pm @Community First National Bank. Please drop off a new unwrapped toy or a few bucks to help a handful of local kids.