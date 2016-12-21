The affected products are sold in 2 pound chubs and can be identified with the following manufacturing codes:

Lot #mfd ga8516

Beef for dogs

UPC code 8542980011009

Beef for dogs UPC code 8542980011009 Lot #mfd ga81216

Kitten grind

UPC code 854298001016

Where Was It Sold?

The affected products were distributed to retail stores in the following states:

Arizona

Florida

Georgia

North Carolina

South Carolina

Texas

About Salmonella and Listeria

Salmonella and Listeria can affect animals eating the product.

There is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surface exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella and/or Listeria should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Bloody disarrhea

Abdominal cramping

Fever

Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare provider. Consumers should also follow the simple handling tips on the

package.

What Caused the Recall?

This recall was initiated after the FDA received two complaints associated with these products, including one complaint of two kitten illnesses and one complaint of a puppy death.

Subsequent testing by the FDA of a 2 pound chub of beef for dogs and kitten grind collected at a veterinary office revealed the presence of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

There is no direct evidence linking these unfortunate instances to contaminated product.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

What to Do?

Consumers who have purchased the above lots of beef for dogs or kitten grind are urged to stop feeding them and return products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Or dispose of them immediately. Those with questions can email the company at blueridgebeefga@yahoo.com

U.S. citizens can report complaints about FDA-regulated pet food products by calling the consumer complaint coordinator in your area.

Or go to http://www.fda.gov/petfoodcomplaints.

Canadians can report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.