Party in the New Year with the Rev Crew this Saturday night at Blue Sage Hall. http://www.bluesagehall.com/. Win some great prizes too!
Live music from The Time Bandits (Killer cover band) https://www.facebook.com/Kerrvilles-Time-Bandits-1326753897349478/
Food trucks (Tex-Mex & BBQ)
Cold Beer (sample the latest from Pedernales Brewing Co) http://www.pedernalesbrewing.com/
BYOB (Set ups available)
$20 @the door
YOU COULD WIN:
Rev Swag!
Tickets to UFO/Saxon Concert https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-uFp0m2xNs
Premier 7 Gym http://www.premier7gym.com/
Classes @Club ED http://www.clubed.net/
Wicks Gift Basket https://wicksstudio.com/
Effex Power Coating https://www.facebook.com/EffexPowderCoating/