Kerr County District Attorney, Scott Monroe just put another child predator, James Kotara behind bars for 99 years. Kotara was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He has no chance of parole. According to one observer, the three day trial was “full of twists and turns”. District Attorney Monroe said, “I have zero tolerance for anybody who harms a child. And my message for all child predators is; I will send you to prison for as long as I possibly can”. Another child predator off the streets! Thank you Scott Monroe.
Thank you Scott Monroe for taking the trash to the dump!!
To bad I could hav not been there would have beat his ass right there in the court room then have taking him out side to the closet tree with a rope so the taxpayers would not have to feed him 3 meals a day and a bed but he going to meet Bubba now so no more girls for that sorry ass no more . AKA (godfather ) to kid or u can just call me uncle
Thank you for the work you do the last child he hurt was my great niece I can’t give you enough thank yous
Thank you very much. You put he right where he belongs. The ones in jail can enjoy him.
for a counselor in anger this is unprofessional of you Monique!
And for Charrissea, Your a lier! He has never done anything like this before!
To anyone else who thinks they know this case you are saddly mistaken! Scott Monroe only wants notches for his political gain. Wake Up Kerrville! You put a man away for life to make what point? Do you know how many sex offerenders there really are in this town?! Look it up. I believe there are ones out there that deserve a second chance! If they can get counceling then why shouldn’t we try and help them?!
Scott Monroe has a motive, and I promise it is NOT justice! There is something in it for HIM, the question is WHAT? Careful who you trust Kerrville, Scott Monroe is not professional, he is racist, unethical, dishonest and will do whatever it takes to get what he wants….it’s up to you to figure out what he wants: Status, new postition, recognition, but it is NOT justice. I’m shocked he actually tried a caucasion, instead of offering a Plea like he usually does. Check your statistical facts ‘Monroe Fans’! Learn something.