Kerr County District Attorney, Scott Monroe just put another child predator, James Kotara behind bars for 99 years. Kotara was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He has no chance of parole. According to one observer, the three day trial was “full of twists and turns”. District Attorney Monroe said, “I have zero tolerance for anybody who harms a child. And my message for all child predators is; I will send you to prison for as long as I possibly can”. Another child predator off the streets! Thank you Scott Monroe.