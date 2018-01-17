|
WEDNESDAY, January 17, 2018
8:00 A.M. Kerr County entries arrive
8:00 A.M. Judging State Registered Breeding Sheep
All Breeding Sheep released after the completion of the State Breeding Show.
10:00 to 3:00 P.M. Pick up Packets (County Entries)
3:00 P.M. Deadline for all County Lambs and Goats to be in the barn and ready to weigh in
4:00 P.M. Deadline for County Swine to be in the barn with entry forms and validation tag numbers turned in
4:00 P.M. Lambs weigh in with Meat Goats immediately following
5:00-5:30 P.M. Steer weigh in and Heifer check in
6:00 P.M. County swine weigh in
THURSDAY, January 18, 2018
7:00 A.M. Judge County Market Lambs
8:00 A.M. Judge County Market Swine
9:00 A.M. Judge County Market Meat Goats
9:00 A.M. Judge County Market Steers, County Heifers immediately following
9:00 A.M. District Market Swine may arrive
12:00 P.M. District Lambs and District Meat Goats may arrive
12:00 P.M. District Steers and Heifers arrive
3:00 P.M. Deadline for all District Lambs and District Meat Goats to be in the barn, packets picked up and ready to weigh unless trailers are in line
3:00 P.M. Deadline for District Market Swine to be in the barn with entry forms and validation tag numbers turned in unless trailers are in line
3:30 P.M District cattle in place and packets picked up
4:00 P.M. District Swine weigh in
5:00-6:00 P.M. Classify, weigh and sift District Steers. Heifers check in
FRIDAY, January 19, 2018
7:00 A.M. Judge District Market Lambs
7:00 A.M. Judge District Market Swine
7:00 A.M. Judge District Meat Goats
8:00 A.M. Judge District Steers, District Registered Heifers immediately following
12:00 P.M. Begin sign up for Auction. Exhibitor name and sale animal number will be turned into auction sale order committee in designated area starting at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) and end at 3:00 P.M. or thirty minutes following the completion of the last market show. Signatures will be required for all district sale and floor animals.
1:00 P.M. (or 30 minutes after Market Steer Show, whichever is later) Judge District Heifers
SATURDAY, January 20, 2018
On January 20, 2018, the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show Association will conduct it’s
74th annual stock show sale.
A buyers’ luncheon will be held at 11:00 a.m. with the auction beginning at 1:00 p.m.