WEDNESDAY, January 17, 2018

8:00 A.M. Kerr County entries arrive

8:00 A.M. Judging State Registered Breeding Sheep

All Breeding Sheep released after the completion of the State Breeding Show.

10:00 to 3:00 P.M. Pick up Packets (County Entries)

3:00 P.M. Deadline for all County Lambs and Goats to be in the barn and ready to weigh in

4:00 P.M. Deadline for County Swine to be in the barn with entry forms and validation tag numbers turned in

4:00 P.M. Lambs weigh in with Meat Goats immediately following

5:00-5:30 P.M. Steer weigh in and Heifer check in

6:00 P.M. County swine weigh in

THURSDAY, January 18, 2018

7:00 A.M. Judge County Market Lambs

8:00 A.M. Judge County Market Swine

9:00 A.M. Judge County Market Meat Goats

9:00 A.M. Judge County Market Steers, County Heifers immediately following

9:00 A.M. District Market Swine may arrive

12:00 P.M. District Lambs and District Meat Goats may arrive

12:00 P.M. District Steers and Heifers arrive

3:00 P.M. Deadline for all District Lambs and District Meat Goats to be in the barn, packets picked up and ready to weigh unless trailers are in line

3:00 P.M. Deadline for District Market Swine to be in the barn with entry forms and validation tag numbers turned in unless trailers are in line

3:30 P.M District cattle in place and packets picked up

4:00 P.M. District Swine weigh in

5:00-6:00 P.M. Classify, weigh and sift District Steers. Heifers check in

FRIDAY, January 19, 2018

7:00 A.M. Judge District Market Lambs

7:00 A.M. Judge District Market Swine

7:00 A.M. Judge District Meat Goats

8:00 A.M. Judge District Steers, District Registered Heifers immediately following

12:00 P.M. Begin sign up for Auction. Exhibitor name and sale animal number will be turned into auction sale order committee in designated area starting at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) and end at 3:00 P.M. or thirty minutes following the completion of the last market show. Signatures will be required for all district sale and floor animals.

1:00 P.M. (or 30 minutes after Market Steer Show, whichever is later) Judge District Heifers