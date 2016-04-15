Home Glenn Taylor Fredericksburg Noise Ordinance: A Musicians Perspective Glenn TaylorRev News Fredericksburg Noise Ordinance: A Musicians Perspective By Glenn Taylor - Apr 15, 2016 1357 1 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet Glenn Taylor has a conversation with singer-songwriter Josh Dodds about the proposed noise ordinance and it’s possible unfortunate consequences. PlayStop Popout X
SO SAD TO RUIN THE TOWNS STREETS AND SHOPS WHEN ITS ALWAYS BEEN KNOWN FOR MUSIC.ME AND MY WIFE HAVE LOVED AND ALWAYS WANTED TO LIVE THERE.