At about 8:30 am today (2-9-16), the Kerrville Police Department arrested Cody Dean Scales on Aggravated Robbery charges of Bank of America that occurred February 8, 2016..

Scales was taken into custody without incident after a warrant was issued by JP Precinct 2 Judge J.R Hoyne for the aggravated robbery following numerous leads.

Neither the weapon nor money have been recovered as of now.

The Kerrville Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Kerrville, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Department, other local agencies and the media for assisting in the investigation.

At approximately 12:40 pm on Monday, Feb. 8th, the Bank Of America located at 601 Main St. was robbed at gunpoint.

The unknown male suspect was described as a white male in his mid to late 20’s, wearing a green jacket, grey/green beanie type cap, dark sun glasses, blue jeans and brown boots. The suspect is described to be thin build, between 5ft 4in to 5ft 10in in height, with red short facial hair. The suspect displayed a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the clerk and departed from the bank on foot.

The Kerrville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit (C.I.U.) sought the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect but urged the public not to attempt to stop or detain the suspect as he was considered armed and dangerous.