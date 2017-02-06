FULL STORY: After last night’s Super Bowl, we ventured out into the Internet in search of some trivia and interesting facts on Super Bowl 51. Here’s what we came up with:

1. Elias Sports Bureau reports that 24 new Super Bowl records were set, and another 7 were tied. The new ones include a lot of career marks for Tom Brady, which isn’t surprising since he’s been in more Super Bowls than any player in history, and he’s been successful . . . winning FIVE of them.

Brady also set new single game records for most passes in a Super Bowl, most completions, and most passing yards. James White has the new mark for most receptions in a game, and he also scored the most points, with 20. That’s six for each of his three touchdowns, plus his two-point conversion.

New England now has the most Super Bowl appearances in history with nine . . . they have the record for largest deficit overcome with their 25-point comeback . . . and they have the most first downs in a Super Bowl with 37.

(You can find a rundown of all the new records, here.)