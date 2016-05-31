As soon as I heard the story of the gorilla being shot at the Cincinnati Zoo I knew what would happen and you probably did too. I predicted on the air Monday morning that many people would mourn the death of the gorilla while ignoring the survival of the child. We should be celebrating the human life saved. Instead we’re caught up in another “Cecil the Lion” episode. Like the lion protests, the media redacted information and spun the story. From there people on social media jumped to a conclusion before they considered the facts.

Fact #1 Life is not a movie or cartoon where man and animal always bond.

Fact #2 You don’t take chances when human life is at stake.

Fact #3 Gorillas are very dangerous and unpredictable.

Fact #4 Gorillas have been known to kill their own young.

Fact #5 Animal tranquilizers do not take effect instantaneously. The gorilla could have been darted and still rip the child’s limbs off before the tranquilizer took effect.

Fact #6 Those most familiar with animal behavior (and this particular gorilla) chose the safest course; to euthanize the gorilla in order to save a child’s life.

Fact #7 The same would have been done to a human male in a child hostage situation.

Fact #8 It was not “murder” because animals are not people.

Fact #9 There is not a parent alive who has not “lost track” of a child momentarily.

Fact #10 Critics are a dime a dozen. (And overpriced at that.)

According to a Reuters report: “An animal rights activist group said on Tuesday it had filed a federal negligence complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture against the zoo, seeking the maximum penalty of $10,000 following Saturday’s killing of the 450-pound ape named Harambe”.

Who will get the money- a gorilla or an “animal rights” group?

Finally I want to say, I am not a fan of zoos. It makes me sad to see animals confined. It’s unnatural and unnecessary. Perhaps we should rethink the concept altogether.